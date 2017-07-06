Disneyland Has A Secret Menu (PICS)

We were feeling a bit adventurous and tried the "Electra" sandwich from the Carnation Cafe in Disneyland last week. It's a chicken sandwich coated in a Sriracha sauce, with pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro. Yep, it was as hot as it sounds 😅🔥 This is one of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items, meaning you won't see it listed on Carnation Cafe's regular menu. Just ask your waiter about it if you'd like to order it and they'll know what you're talking about. This sandwich specifically is around temporarily for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade. For more of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items click the link in bio 👆🏼

