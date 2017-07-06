Disneyland Has A Secret Menu (PICS)

Disneyland is the happiest place on earth, and its full of magical secrets too! Buzzfeed has revealed a secret menu to the Disneyland Park! Take a look below and keep this list in mind for your next Disneyland trip!
1. “Firefly” Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with Jalapeños
2. “Alien Style” Galactic Burger
3. Ice Cream Nachos
4. “Electra”-fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
We were feeling a bit adventurous and tried the "Electra" sandwich from the Carnation Cafe in Disneyland last week. It's a chicken sandwich coated in a Sriracha sauce, with pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro. Yep, it was as hot as it sounds 😅🔥 This is one of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items, meaning you won't see it listed on Carnation Cafe's regular menu. Just ask your waiter about it if you'd like to order it and they'll know what you're talking about. This sandwich specifically is around temporarily for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade. For more of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items click the link in bio 👆🏼
We were feeling a bit adventurous and tried the "Electra" sandwich from the Carnation Cafe in Disneyland last week. It's a chicken sandwich coated in a Sriracha sauce, with pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, and cilantro. Yep, it was as hot as it sounds 😅🔥 This is one of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items, meaning you won't see it listed on Carnation Cafe's regular menu. Just ask your waiter about it if you'd like to order it and they'll know what you're talking about. This sandwich specifically is around temporarily for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade. For more of Disneyland's current "secret menu" items click the link in bio 👆🏼
6. Fried Mozzarella Sticks
7. The Zocalo Burrito
Which ones do you want to try? See the full list from HERE!