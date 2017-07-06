Drake Sought for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cameo

By Abby Hassler

Fans who are hoping for a Drake cameo on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale may not have to wish for much longer (and really who was not hoping for that), at least as far as Canadian author Margaret Atwood is concerned.

The author of the critically acclaimed novel recently sat down with fellow writer Junot Díaz for the Boston Review to discuss her dystopian novel and the new Hulu series. In the interview, Atwood says that while she hasn’t met Drizzy, she would love for him to cameo in the second season of the show.

“I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake. But you have to realize how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank,” Atwood explained. “There you have it. I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”