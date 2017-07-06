Golden 1 Center Is Hosting Free Watch Party As The Kings Take On The Lakers Monday

Go check out the newest Kings players with fellow Sacramentans at the Golden 1 Center Monday (July 10, 2017) night!

The Summer League beings Friday (July 7, 2017) in Las Vegas with the Kings taking on the Phoenix Suns and then the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday before the match up with the Lakers Monday night.

The Golden 1 Center is hosting a watch party for the Lakers game on Monday. Admission is free, but you must have a ticket and only mobile phone passes are accepted.

Get your FREE tickets to Monday's Kings-Lakers Summer League Watch Party at @Golden1Center » spr.ly/60018Uegl https://t.co/f3nwBR8Pil —

Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 05, 2017

