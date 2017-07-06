Here Are All The Deals On National Fried Chicken Day

Did you know that today is National Fried Chicken Day? See where you can get some fried chicken deals!

Although many of these deals are on their regular menu, but we’re just trying to help you eat cheap today!

Boston Market

Grab this online coupon and head to your local Boston Market today to get an Oven Crisp Chicken Strips Sandwich or wrap for only $5.

Burger King

Stop into BK today to get a ten-piece chicken nuggets for $1.49. You don’t even need a coupon for this deal.

Church’s Chicken

Use the code 1730 and get a 10-piece leg and thighs combo. But wait, there’s more. The deal also comes with four biscuits and two large sides for $12.99.

Domino’s Pizza

Use the online code 5851 to get one large 2-topping pizza and 14 chicken wings for $19.99.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

It couldn’t possibly be National Fried Chicken Day without the Colonel. Visit any KFC location to get a Chicken Share meal that includes chicken tenders, chicken pieces, popcorn chicken, and hot wings for only $10.

Papa Johns

Use the code 25OFF to get 25 percent off your order today.

Pizza Hut

Use the code 2221 to get a box of 8 boneless wings for only $6.

Popeyes

You’ll “love that chicken at Popeyes” because the chain is offering 10 pieces of Bonafide Chicken, 2 large sides, and 5 biscuits for only $10 today (check in your area to see if they have this deal).

Source: Uproxx