Michael Jackson’s Chimp is Now an Artist.

July 6, 2017 6:31 AM By Tony Tecate
Remember MICHAEL JACKSON’s pet chimp BUBBLES?  Well, he’s an ARTIST now.  So at least ONE of Michael’s kids is doing something other than smoking cigarettes and getting tattoos, right?

Bubbles will be the STAR of an art exhibit opening in Miami on the 21st of this month.  It’s called “Apes That Paint”, and that’s exactly what it is . . . an exhibit of paintings made by apes . . . specifically, apes from the entertainment industry.

It’s a charity event to benefit a group called The Center for Great Apes, which takes care of “celebrity” apes after they’ve been retired.  That’s where Bubbles lives.

Other residents include the chimps Jonah and Jacob, from Mark Wahlberg’s “Planet of the Apes” remake, and Popi the orangutan, who played Clyde’s girlfriend in the Clint Eastwood movies “Every Which Way But Loose” and “Any Which Way You Can”.

