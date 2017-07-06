Rob Kardashian Admits T.I. And Tiny Had Threesome With Blac Chyna

Following all the revenge porn drama that ensued between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna yesterday, T.I. decided to throw his two-cents into the pot.

As it turns out, this may have been the wrong move…..

Elite Daily has reported that T.I. offered some harsh words of advice to the self-destructing Rob, saying in an Instagram post:

“Why bring ya business to IG tho? Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Druck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro.”

Kardashian did not take too kindly to this and spilled some of T.I. and Tiny‘s tea for the world to see, saying:

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him”

See the screenshots right here.