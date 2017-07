So hair-leg leggings are a thing.

Yep, UK brand Contrado makes leggings that look like your legs are covered in dark hair. The leggings match your skin tone to make the look much more realistic.

Side note, I am killing the game right now if this new trend is in deed the new hot look.

Hairy Leggings Are The Latest Odd Fashion Trend – Simplemost: Simplemost Hairy Leggings Areā€¦ https://t.co/M1tTdllfcG — Leggings Shop (@Leggings_Shop) July 5, 2017

THESE ARE LEGGINGS … that I'm buying A post shared by Rocky Bukkake (@prozacmorris_) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

