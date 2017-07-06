Sons Of Anarchy Reboot “Mayans MC” To Be Re-shot & Recast.

July 6, 2017 6:55 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Mayans MC, redwood originals, samcrow, SOA, Sons of anarchy

SOA has to be my one of my favorite show’s of all time. When it ended it’s 7 season run, I was crushed.

I have been patiently waiting for this reboot with Mayans MC to debut and it sounds like I am going to have to wait longer. I am taking this as a positive though. It is letting me know that they really want to make this show right and not rush. In fact, the original show also was re-shot and re-casted before it’s popular debut.

The pilot will follow EZ Reyes, a prospect — potential member — for the Mayans charter on the California-Mexico border. EZ will struggle with his desire for vengeance against the local cartel and his need for the women in his life to respect him.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

