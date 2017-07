It’s a sad day for Marvel fans.

According to TMZ, Joan Lee, wife of Marvel Comic’s iconic creator Stan Lee, has passed away.

A representative stated that she suffered a stroke earlier in the week and though she was treated at a hospital, she sadly died.

Stan and Joan Lee married back in 1947, and celebrated their 70th anniversary together back in December.

She was 93-years-old.

We wish Stan and the rest of their family the best during this difficult time.