Taco Bell Test Kitchen.

July 6, 2017 7:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Like many big restaurant chains, Taco Bell has test kitchens where they develop new items. But here’s a secret: One of the test kitchens at the company headquarters in Irvine, California, actually takes reservations and lets people try out new stuff … for free.

Taco Bell uses the OpenTable online reservation site and those who get a table get an exclusive dinner created by Taco Bell’s top chefs, including never-before-seen products and new food creations before they’re available to the public.

They held their first dinner extravaganza in May and there will be more throughout the year.

