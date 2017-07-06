This Ryan Gosling Lookalike Is AMAZING!

Cosmopolitan has discovered your next crush – Johannes Laschet! Johannes, who goes by Joe, is gaining fame on Instagram because he looks JUST like Ryan Gosling!
He calls himself an “enthusiast of classic menswear,” and his posts speak to that. Joe says of the Gosling-comparison, “It often occurs and sometimes is exhausting… There are worse things and you should not complain about it now. It’s better than when people say, ‘He looks like Danny DeVito.’”
Check out his photos below!
Casual office Look for fridays with a white jackett made out of linen. Feels like a Stairway to heaven. Hello there sweet weekend
Weekend mode on
Looking forward to Pitti Uomo in june