Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album

By Abby Hassler

Tyler, The Creator announced the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, Scum F— Flower Boy, today (July 6). The record will arrive July 21.

Related: Tyler, the Creator’s Instagram Account Hacked

The project includes previously shared tracks “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and “911 / Mr. Lonely” with Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. This will be the rapper’s first full-length record since 2015.

Check out the Flower Boy tracklisting below.

1. Foreword

2. Where This Flower Blooms

3. Sometimes…

4. See You Again

5. Who Dat Boy?

6. Pothole

7. Garden Shed

8. Boredom

9. I Ain’t Got Time!

10. 911 / Mr. Lonely

11. Dropping Seeds

12. November

13. Glitter

14. Enjoy Right Now Today