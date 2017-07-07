Blac Chyna Attempting To Get Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

With all the drama surround Rob Kardashian‘s online meltdown and attack on Blac Chyna, many have called for legal action to be taken against him.

According to TMZ, Chyna is doing just that. She’s reportedly hired attorney Lisa Bloom to help her get a restraining order against Kardashian, likely to keep him from posting more explicit photos of herself on the internet.

Bloom has worked with other celebrities in the past, including Kathy Griffin during her Donald Trump severed-head fiasco.

Chyna and Bloom are due in court this Monday, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out.