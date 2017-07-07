Bridesmaids Bootcamp…Bridezilla!

The New York Post recently featured a story about a new trend where bridezillas are demanding that their bridesmaids lose weight and go to bridal bootcamp before the wedding to ensure that their wedding pictures are perfect.

Thanks to social media, looking picture-perfect is the latest pressure on bridal parties. Getting in shape, losing weight, attending wellness programs and having cosmetic procedures alongside brides-to-be are often encouraged — if not downright demanded — by the brides themselves.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve been asked to do as a bridesmaid or groom man?

