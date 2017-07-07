Chick-Fil-A Offering Free Entrees On July 11 For ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

July 7, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: chick-fil-a, cow appreciation day, free, July 11

The Chick-fil-A restaurant chain is giving away free food on Tuesday, July 11, to celebrate its 13th annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire on Tuesday, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or the Egg White Grill.

Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A posted the event on their Facebook page, titled “Cow Appreciation Day 2017,” and quotes:

This year, let’s celebrate the true meaning of #CowAppreciationDay by showing the Cows how thankful we are all day long, not only by dressing up like them, but also by telling them how much we love them! If you have a message to share with the Cows, send us a message or share it with #CowAppreciationDay!

Visit Chick-fil-A for more details!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live