Chick-Fil-A Offering Free Entrees On July 11 For ‘Cow Appreciation Day’

The Chick-fil-A restaurant chain is giving away free food on Tuesday, July 11, to celebrate its 13th annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire on Tuesday, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or the Egg White Grill.

Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A posted the event on their Facebook page, titled “Cow Appreciation Day 2017,” and quotes:

This year, let’s celebrate the true meaning of #CowAppreciationDay by showing the Cows how thankful we are all day long, not only by dressing up like them, but also by telling them how much we love them! If you have a message to share with the Cows, send us a message or share it with #CowAppreciationDay!

