Disney-Themed ‘Cards Against Humanity’ Pack To Be Released

By now, most people have played Cards Against Humanity, which was released back in 2011. This humor-based card game, similar to Apples to Apples, is as sick as an R or NC-17 film…

…which is why people continue to return to the party game and even buy their expansion packs.

Their next expansion deck will fulfill the dreams of both Cards and Disney fans because it will be Disney-themed!

A post was uploaded to their Facebook page which detailed the Disney themed cards but the post was quickly deleted, per Pretty52. However, fans of the game managed to screenshot the post beforehand and upload it online giving us a bit of a sneak preview of it.

Cards Against Humanity comes as a base set, with six separate commercially available expansions, nine themed packs, and one additional accessory. There are also 3 international editions and 20 limited availability releases.

Add one more expansion to the list although no release date to the Disney-themed deck has been given. Looks like it’s time to kiss the innocence of our youth goodbye.