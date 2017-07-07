Footage Of Fatal Venus Williams Car Crash Released [VIDEO]

July 7, 2017 2:09 PM By Nina
Following Venus Williams‘s tragic car accident that left one man dead, there have been conflicting reports over whether or not she was at fault in the crash.

However, footage of the accident has finally been revealed, and it shows that it’s a little complicated to show who exactly caused it.

TMZ has reported that surveillance video from a nearby building caught the accident on camera, and it shows Williams legally entering the intersection prior to the crash.

However, after she slowed down for a turning car in front of her, the light turned red. When she attempted to clear the intersection, another car that had received the green light slammed into her car at roughly 25 MPH.

If you want to view the graphic footage of the crash, you can head right here.

