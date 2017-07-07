How Much Does It Cost For A Photo With Your Favorite Celebrity?

July 7, 2017 11:15 AM By Nina
Just because you meet a celebrity, it doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed an autograph or photo with them.

In fact, many celebrities charge their fans for photos at conventions like Comic-Con or Fan Expo, and you might be surprised how much a selfie can be!

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive celebrity autographs, courtesy of Ranker:

  • Millie Bobby Brown – $50: This young Stranger Things star may have only recently burst onto the scene, but she’s already raking in some decent money if you wanted a photo with her at Salt Lake City Comic-Con.

Thank you to everyone who came to see me at #DCC2017 it was so fun and I always love seeing your cosplay! 🌸

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

  • John Cusack – $70: When Cusack appeared at Rose City Comic Con, he was able to pull in a decent $70 per photo!
  • Evangeline Lilly – $70: Lilly, known for her work in Lost and Ant-Man, made a solid $70 per photo when she appeared at NY Comic-Con.
  • Patrick Stewart – $75: Whether you know him as Professor X, Captain Picard, or from one of his many other TV or movie roles, Stewart surprisingly only brings in $75 per photo when he appears at conventions.

Yesterday, with @lewishamilton at the marvelous @iwcwatches booth. #iwc #sihh2017

A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on

  • Norman Reedus – $100: One of the most popular characters on the hit show, The Walking Dead, Reedus is able to pull in $100 per photo at conventions.

Justin!! Hang in there brother ❤️

A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on

  • Chris Hemsworth – $150: Thor is not only the god of thunder, but also one of the most expensive people fans can take photos with. Hemsworth reportedly also charges $200 for everything else that goes beyond a simple photo, but we’re not quite sure what that means…….

In Monaco with all round nice guy @azzagrist. Thanks to @tagheuer. #dontcrackunderpressure #formula1 #sponsored #monacoGP

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

  • Mark Hamill – $195: If you wanted to get a photo and autograph with Luke Skywalker himself at Fan Expo Canada, you needed to drop almost $200!

THIS GUY!!!! PS Are we being photobombed by a mighty Oak? #TonyAwards2017 #HAMILLton

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on

  • Robert Englund – $365: To get a photo with the nightmare-inducing Freddie Krueger, actor Robert Englund charged fans over $350 for a photo in his full makeup during his short appearance at Chicago’s Flashback Weekend Convention.

Creeping into Cleveland next weekend. Show me your ink. @WizardWorld Feb 26th-28th.

A post shared by Robert B. Englund (@robert_b_englund) on

  • Stan Lee – $400 (minimum): Though he may be beloved by Marvel fans around the world, we’re not sure how many would be willing to drop $400 to meet the man himself.

Would you ever pay for a photo with a celebrity? Let us know in the comments!

Also, make sure to see the full list of celebrities right here.

