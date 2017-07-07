How Much Does It Cost For A Photo With Your Favorite Celebrity?

Just because you meet a celebrity, it doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed an autograph or photo with them.

In fact, many celebrities charge their fans for photos at conventions like Comic-Con or Fan Expo, and you might be surprised how much a selfie can be!

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive celebrity autographs, courtesy of Ranker:

Millie Bobby Brown – $50: This young Stranger Things star may have only recently burst onto the scene, but she’s already raking in some decent money if you wanted a photo with her at Salt Lake City Comic-Con.

John Cusack – $70: When Cusack appeared at Rose City Comic Con, he was able to pull in a decent $70 per photo!

Evangeline Lilly – $70: Lilly, known for her work in Lost and Ant-Man, made a solid $70 per photo when she appeared at NY Comic-Con.

Patrick Stewart – $75: Whether you know him as Professor X, Captain Picard, or from one of his many other TV or movie roles, Stewart surprisingly only brings in $75 per photo when he appears at conventions.

Norman Reedus – $100: One of the most popular characters on the hit show, The Walking Dead, Reedus is able to pull in $100 per photo at conventions.

Chris Hemsworth – $150: Thor is not only the god of thunder, but also one of the most expensive people fans can take photos with. Hemsworth reportedly also charges $200 for everything else that goes beyond a simple photo, but we’re not quite sure what that means…….

Mark Hamill – $195: If you wanted to get a photo and autograph with Luke Skywalker himself at Fan Expo Canada, you needed to drop almost $200!

Robert Englund – $365: To get a photo with the nightmare-inducing Freddie Krueger, actor Robert Englund charged fans over $350 for a photo in his full makeup during his short appearance at Chicago’s Flashback Weekend Convention.

Stan Lee – $400 (minimum): Though he may be beloved by Marvel fans around the world, we’re not sure how many would be willing to drop $400 to meet the man himself.

