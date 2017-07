McDonald’s classic french fries are beloved by many around the country, but the fast food chain just upped the ante with their new menu option.

According to Refinery 29, McDonald’s has been testing their brand new Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries in select cities around the country, and they look pretty bomb.

McDonald’s Spotted Serving New Loaded Bacon & Cheese Frieshttps://t.co/jzNTJ4g2Xw pic.twitter.com/vOo3fbzbOH — ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) July 6, 2017

So far, the fries have been spotted in Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky, but it may expand to more cities in the coming weeks!