Migos Got Kicked Off Delta Flight, They Claim Racial Profiling

TMZ is reporting that Migos was removed from a Delta flight and the group claims that it’s due to racial profiling.

The incident started when group member Takeoff had his book bag laying on the ground and not in the overhead compartment.

The group was sleeping in first class right before the flight was going to take off.

The flight crew asked Takeoff to put his book bag in the overheard compartment but he didn’t obey and just fell asleep.

The pilot decided not to takeoff and they asked the group to leave the plane.

Now Migos and their manager are threatening to sue Delta for racial profiling and they could miss their show in Iowa tonight.

