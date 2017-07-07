New Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested For Domestic Battery At LAX

July 7, 2017 3:33 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti was recently featured on the cover of XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class 0f 2017.

Carti has a current hit called ‘Magnolia’ and another hit single on the way called ‘Woke Up Like This‘ feat Lil Uzi Vert. 

TMZ is reporting that Carti and his girlfriend of 3 years were involved in an altercation and witnesses called the police at LAX.

It appears that Carti pulled his girlfriend by her backpack and forced her into an Uber after she had slapped him.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Playboi for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Carti posted a $20K bail and was released earlier this morning.

Read more on this story here. 

