Roofing Company Offering Free Assault Rifles To Potential Customers

Many companies offer free things to attract new customers.

However, this roofing company in Alabama is turning heads with what they are offering to potential customers: a free AR-15.

According to the Kansas City Star, Digital Roofing Innovations posted a video on their Facebook page with this offer, captioning it: “Is this even legal?”

The post has attracted a lot of attention, both positive and negative, with some drawing concern over the AR-15’s status as an assault rifle.

However, it turns out the company is only offering a voucher for the weapon, as people will still have to go through all the necessary legal requirements needed to own a gun if they choose to accept the offer. Customers also have the option of accepting a pistol, a hunting rifle, or a $500 gift card instead of the AR-15.

