The BIG Prize Minute Questions That Have Been Answered Are Below. Please Scroll Down.

The BIG Prize Minute is 10 questions in 60 seconds. We ask the same 10 questions until all have been conquered. Every day we sweeten the pot by adding in a new prize daily. Once a question is answered your will find them along with the answers here, so check back daily. Below you will find the most recent answered questions.

The BIG Prize Minute.

What is a K9?

(A Dog)

What is my name?

(Tony Tecate)

What animal is largely immune to poisons?

(Possums)

What does Katy Perry, Snoop, Biggie & Tupac have in common?

(Never won a Grammy)

What has killed more people than all the wars in history?

(Mosquitos)

Why are a cat’s kidneys a little better than a human kidneys?

(Their kidneys can filter salt water for drinking water)