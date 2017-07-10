2 Chainz to Appear on Eminem’s New Album

By Abby Hassler

2 Chainz recently sat down for an interview, where the rapper spoke about everything from his latest album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, album hitting No. 1 on the Billboard chart in its first week to how Eminem called him up to collaborate on his upcoming album.

The Atlanta rapper said getting a call from the Detroit legend confirmed that he was doing something right. He said, “That’s how I know I can rap. He didn’t want to talk about nothing but rapping. That was a great phone call to get.”

At first, he said he didn’t believe Eminem wanted to work with him, but said things began real when he got word the rapper was at Rick Rubin’s house and wanted Chainz to stop by.

Eminem offered Chainz the hook and a chance to do a remix, but the “Good Drank” rapper disagreed, saying, “I tell him straight up… Eminem, what would you need a remix for? Remixes are used to carry records to No. 1 spots. When have you ever did a remix for someone or for yourself? That’s cap at it’s finest.”

From there, the two went to work, incorporating Chainz on the main verse.

If and when the track will see the light of day, and Eminem will drop his new album, remains to be seen.