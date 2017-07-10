Did Tyler, The Creator Come Out Of The Closet?

Tyler, The Creator‘s upcoming album, Scum F**k Flower Boy, leaked online over the weekend, and it’s already begun generating controversy over the meaning behind some of his lyrics.

XXL Magazine has reported that fans are currently speculating that the rapper has, or is in the process of, coming out of the closet with this new record.

Two songs that are receiving particular focus are “I Ain’t Got Time” and “Garden Shed.”

In the former, Tyler raps that he’s “been kissing white boys since 2004.” In the latter, his rapping seems to convey the struggle he’s faced dealing with his sexuality and coming out:

“Them feelings I was guardin’, heavy on my mind/All my friends lost, they couldn’t read the signs/I didn’t wanna talk and tell ’em my location, and they ain’t wanna walk/Truth is, since a youth kid, thought it was a phase, Thought it’d be like the Frank; poof, gone, but, it’s still goin’ on.”

Adding fuel to the fire is an interview Tyler gave to Rolling Stone back in 2015, where he bluntly talked about having gay feelings and his own sexuality. However, many are still not sure whether he was joking or being serious.

