Does Your Voice Change When You Talk To A Boss?

July 10, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
voice, voice change

Does your voice change based on the social status of the person you’re talking to?

You might not even notice you are doing it but take notice when someone else is. I use to work with a guy that every time he talked to someone in upper management, he almost sounded like a little girl. His voice would instantly jump two or three octaves.

According to a new study, people tend to use a higher pitch when talking to people they perceive to be of higher status. Why is this? According to researchers, a low-pitched voice sounds dominant, particularly in men. High-pitched voices, on the other hand, sound submissive.

Read more in this survey by clicking here.

