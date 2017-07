With the summer heat hitting in full force, McDonald’s is here to help you keep it cool.

According to Redbook, you can snag yourself a free soft-serve ice cream on July 16 in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

A classic holiday made even sweeter with a classic cone. Happy #FourthofJuly! A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

All you need to do is download McDonald’s mobile app and redeem your free cone in the “my deals” section. Once you’re inside the restaurant or at the drive-thru, you’ll score your free cone!

