All you gotta do is dress up like a cow!

It’s Cow Appreciation Day tomorrow and if you dress up like a cow and walk into Chick Fil-A you get a free menu item (excluding salads).

Kids who dress up like cows will be able to receive something off the kids menu.

You will be able to get these free items from the time the Chick Fil-A opens up until 7 pm.

Source: SacbeeĀ