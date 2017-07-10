Jeremy Renner Broke Both Arms in a Movie Stunt.

JEREMY RENNER broke both of his arms doing a movie stunt . . . but it had nothing to do with “The Avengers”. It was during the filming of a COMEDY he’s working on called “Tag”.

Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Jeremy fractured his right elbow and his left wrist. He said, quote, “It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy.

“So it won’t really affect my job . . . It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”

Jeremy hasn’t even started filming his scenes as Hawkeye in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War”.