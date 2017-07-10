‘Jersey Shore’ Returning To TV

It may have ended five years ago, but Jersey Shore is heading back to TV.

According to Elite Daily, the original crew from the popular reality show are back filming together again for an upcoming reunion special.

The cast got together over the weekend to catch up, and it appears everything has been going surprisingly mellow in comparison to their on-screen antics in the past.

Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, explained that the reboot was going to be much more low-key than the original show, especially because she and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, have become moms.

