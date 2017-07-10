Man Proposed To His Girlfriend While Getting Arrested [Video]

This Fourth of July was one Brandon Thompson of Oklahoma will never forget. Not only did he celebrate his birthday and Independence Day, he also got engaged and arrested.

Thompson spent July 4th at home celebrating his birthday with family and was just about to propose to his girlfriend when there was a knock at the door. Thompson had six outstanding warrants, so a couple of officers had stopped by to arrest him. They slapped handcuffs on him and began to take him away when Thompson asked if they could just let him propose to his girlfriend.

The officers let him get down on his knees and ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. But since he was unable to reach into his pocket to pull out the ring, they briefly let him out of the cuffs so he could do the proposal right. A minute later, he was back in the cuffs and on his way to jail. He posted bail the day after.