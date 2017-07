Not sure why they are testing these only, they should have some huevos and roll these bad boys out globally. Who doesn’t want BACON & CHEESE on their fries???

A bunch of McDonald’s in the Midwest have started testing BACON CHEESE FRIES. They cost $4 and you get a pretty big portion that’s supposed to be for two people . . . but come on. Who’s REALLY sharing these?

There’s no word on if or when these could go nationwide.