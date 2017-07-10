New Strain Of ‘Super Gonorrhea’ Spreading Around The World

The New York Daily News is reporting that a new strain of ‘Super Gonorrhea’ is spreading around the world.

It is being mistreated as strep throat but in reality it’s a new strain of gonorrhea that is being spread through oral sex.

The bad part is that this new mutant gonorrhea can not be treated by any current means.

Left untreated gonorrhea can cause burning during urination, discharge, inflammation, and fertility problems for women.

USE CONDOMS to prevent this new mutant gonorrhea and all other STDs.

