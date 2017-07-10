Rent A Room In Pablo Escobars Mansion. [Video]

July 10, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Mansion, pablo escobar, tulum

When Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar died in 1993, he was probably worth about $30 billion. He had many mansions, one of them located in the Mexican beach town of Tulum.

Investors purchased it a few years ago and transformed it into a five-star boutique hotel named Casa Malca. The property has nine rooms in the main house and another 17 rooms around the oceanfront property. Rooms cost about $500 a night.

Not sure I want to afford a $500 a night room, but if I did. I would spend so much time looking for secret tunnels and escape routes.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live