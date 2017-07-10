Rent A Room In Pablo Escobars Mansion. [Video]

When Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar died in 1993, he was probably worth about $30 billion. He had many mansions, one of them located in the Mexican beach town of Tulum.

Investors purchased it a few years ago and transformed it into a five-star boutique hotel named Casa Malca. The property has nine rooms in the main house and another 17 rooms around the oceanfront property. Rooms cost about $500 a night.

Not sure I want to afford a $500 a night room, but if I did. I would spend so much time looking for secret tunnels and escape routes.

Check out the full article by clicking here.