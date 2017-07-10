Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Tried To Strangled Him

Things just keep getting messier between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna…..

Though Chyna has already claimed that Rob physically abused her, Rob is firing back with his own claims!

TMZ has reported that he’s now claiming not only did Chyna attack him the day she moved out of their home, he even got it on film!

Supposedly, Chyna took a phone cord and tried to strangle Rob, before attacking him with a metal rod. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, was then said to have walked in and pulled Chyna off, but she ran around Rob’s house and smashed TVs, doors, and more. Overall, she caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage, and it all got caught on surveillance video.

Blac Chyna also came out with new claims, explaining one incident where Rob hit her and broke down a door to get to her while she was hiding. She’s also claiming to have photos and videos of the abuse.

However, Rob’s lawyers are reported to have texts that Chyna sent to a friend where she explains Rob would never hit her, and these are going to be used to prove Rob never was physically abusive to Chyna.

