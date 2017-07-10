See Motorists’ Humorous Attempts To Cheat Carpool With Fake Dolls [PHOTOS]

Have you ever been stuck in traffic by yourself and thought “boy, I wish I had an extra person (or 2, depending on area) in the car so I can scoot over to the carpool lane?

Well you’re definitely not the only one as motorists have been working the system for quite awhile by buckling up fake, dressed up dolls to make it look like a passenger.

Recently, a motorist driving in a carpool lane on the northbound 101 freeway in Santa Rosa was pulled over Friday afternoon when a CHP officer observed that the woman in the passenger seat was, in fact, a mannequin wearing sunglasses, per SFGate’s Alyssa Pereira.

The driver was north of the Todd Road exit in Santa Rosa when stopped to be issued a citation.

According to the CHP’s Facebook page, the officer noticed the mannequin because it was too hot for a person to be wearing such heavy clothing; on that day, the highs in Santa Rosa reached 91 degrees.

Alongside the article, SFGate added a slideshow of recent motorists’ attempts to cheat the carpool lane with their own fake dolls. They’re hysterical!

You can see the photos at SFGate.