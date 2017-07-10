Woman Bellyflopped Off an 83-Foot Cliff, and Survived. [Video]

July 10, 2017 6:13 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: 83ft. drop, belly flop

A woman attempted an 83-foot cliff dive at Colorado’s Paradise Cove . . . but panicked in mid-flight and ended up belly-flopping into the water.  She was airlifted to a hospital where they said she had a bloody nose and was highly disoriented, but they’re expecting a full recovery.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live