Bodycam Footage Of Shia LeBeouf Arrest Leaked Online [VIDEO]

Troubled actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again, and the bodycam footage is not pretty…

According to TMZ, LaBeouf asked someone for a cigarette and was turned down, leading the drunk actor to start cursing (despite the presence of children around him). Cops then appeared, but he got aggressive and ran away when the officers attempted to arrest him. He was finally placed in handcuffs inside a hotel lobby.

The body camera footage now online caught LaBeouf yelling derogatory remarks at the officers, and he even got a bit racial with a black officer, telling him:

“[The President] doesn’t give a f**k about you, and you wanna do what? Arrest white people?”

When he couldn’t convince them to let him go, he began threatening them with his lawyers. However, he has still been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

If you want to watch the expletive-filled video, you can head right here.

UPDATE: More video has come out where LaBeouf threatened to kill his arresting officers.