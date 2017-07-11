Clint Eastwood Casts Sacramento Heroes To Play Themselves In New Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clint Eastwood casts the real life heroes from Sacramento to play themselves in a new movie.

Eastwood has had success with casting actors to play heroes recently in movies like Sully & American Sniper.

Now the famous director is going to cast the real life heroes to play themselves in his new movie The 15:17 to Paris.

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone will re-live their experience on a train from Brussels to Paris when they stopped a terrorist attack and saved 500 lives.

Read more about this report here.