Disney Is Struggling To Find The Perfect People To Play Aladdin And Jasmine

July 11, 2017 2:01 PM By Bre
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio and director Guy Ritchie have gone through several casting options for the live-action movie but have not yet locked down their final picks for Aladdin and Jasmine.

Around 2,000 actors and actresses have read for the lead roles of Jasmine and Aladdin but they still can’t find the perfect ones!

The studio had interest in Dev Patel, 27, and Riz Ahmed, 34, but the male lead will likely be a newcomer.

Disney is planning to start shooting for Aladdin in August.

 

