Last week, Jeremy “The Hot Felon” Meeks got caught cheating on his wife of eight years while visiting Turkey.

As expected, this did not sit well with his unsuspecting wife, Melissa, and TMZ has reported that the pair are starting divorce proceedings.

Surprisingly (or maybe not?), Jeremy is the one who officially filed for divorce, though Melissa had previously stated she was going to file herself.

No word yet on what will happen to their son, Jeremy Jr., however.