X17 posted a video of Migos leaving the studio after a session with Kanye West.

It’s been reported that Kanye West has been working on a new project in the mountains of Wyoming.

This video was captured outside of a Los Angeles studio and it’s still unknown if the collaboration will be either on a new Migos album or Yeezy’s latest project.

You can see Kanye dancing in the video so I’m hoping the track is fire!