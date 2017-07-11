Kardashians Quietly Make Chyna Lose Seven Figures!

You might be allowed to Keep Up With The Kardashians, but you don’t want to Mess With The Kardashians.

After last weeks drama between Rob & Chyna, we have all been wondering what will the Kardashians do to get revenge on Chyna. We wait no longer after this statement.

E! News just announced that it will NOT be picking up Blac Chyna’s reality show ‘Rob And Chyna’ for next season.

Chyna was set to make close to SEVEN FIGURES from the new season of the show.

Here’s what E! told Variety:

“While filming on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ has been ongoing, spin-off ‘Rob & Chyna’ has not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule.”