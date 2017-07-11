Think About This Story The Next Time Your At A Friends House.

July 11, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
I am never going to visit anyone again. I am going to just stay outside, honk my horn and wait for them to come out.

This is all about loving thyself.

A survey asked people about their favorite places to participate in self pleasure. No surprise … 63% said the bedroom. 33% said the shower was their favorite spot for self-lovin’. Then it got interesting … 23% said they did it in front of the computer, 9% said they living room was their spot, and 4% said they got their self-love on in the car. And then there are these people … 1% said they did it in the kitchen or at work.

Read more about the survey by clicking here.

