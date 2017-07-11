TLC Star Sentenced To 40 Years For Child Rape

One of the stars on TLC is leaving the spotlight and heading to a prison cell.

According to TMZ, Toby Willis, the father on The Willis Family, has just plead guilty to 4 counts of child rape. He was sentenced to two 25-year sentences and two more 40-year sentences, all of which will run concurrently.

Willis was arrested back in September after it came out he’d had a sexual experience with an underage female over a decade ago.

His show has also been cancelled, though this happened after his initial arrest. The Willis Family focused on Toby’s musical family of 14 that all performed together as a country band.

