Couple Keeps Tinder Conversation Going For 3 Years, Will Finally Meet In Person [PICS]

When it comes to Tinder, if it seems like your match is a good fit to keep a conversation going you eventually meet in person.

However, the opposite happened for 22-year-old Josh Avsec and 21-year-old Michelle Arendas. The two Ohio Kent State University students matched on the dating app back in 2014 but it’s taken them 3 YEARS to finally meet up.

After snapping their conversation and posting it on Twitter, the creators over at Tinder had enough with the never-ending discussion and decided to fly the two out to Maui to meet for the first time.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Wow, talk about the perfect first date. It’s just too bad it’s taken this long…

You can view the entire conversation between Josh and Michelle at theCHIVE.