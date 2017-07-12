Couples Who Drink Together, Stay Together.

According to a new study, couples who drink alcohol together have a better chance of enjoying happier long-term relationships than couples who don’t drink together.

To be fair, the researchers also found that couples who abstain from alcohol completely also tend to enjoy happier marriages.

Problems arise when one person in the marriage drinks considerably more than the other — especially when the wife drinks a lot more than the husband.

Now, we’re not suggesting that everyone goes out and gets blind drunk with their significant other all the time but the results could merely suggest that couples that do more activities together are generally happier.

DATE NIGHT!!!

Check out the full survey by clicking here.