Couples Who Drink Together, Stay Together.

July 12, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Alcohol, couples, Drunk, Love, Relationships, Sober

According to a new study, couples who drink alcohol together have a better chance of enjoying happier long-term relationships than couples who don’t drink together.

To be fair, the researchers also found that couples who abstain from alcohol completely also tend to enjoy happier marriages.

Problems arise when one person in the marriage drinks considerably more than the other — especially when the wife drinks a lot more than the husband.

Now, we’re not suggesting that everyone goes out and gets blind drunk with their significant other all the time but the results could merely suggest that couples that do more activities together are generally happier.

DATE NIGHT!!!

Check out the full survey by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live