DJ Khaled Is Selling His Old Clothes

July 12, 2017 10:35 AM By Bre
DJ Khaled not only has the number-one album in the country, but he is also selling off his old wardrobe?

This week, the Grateful producer launched the first four collections from his closet on online marketplace Poshmark in order to help motivate kids to graduate. The pieces include the matching powder blue satin suits he and his son Asahd wore on his latest album cover, a Champion pullover, T-shirts, track suits, pants and head gear.

All proceeds will be donated to Khaled’s Win More Music campaign, a collaboration with the non-profit Get Schooled.

You can cop Khaled’s hand-me-downs and raise money for the kids at Poshmark.

