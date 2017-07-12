Good In Bed Or A Good Talker, Which Do You Prefer? [Poll]

Good In Bed Or A Good Talker, Which Do You Prefer? [Poll] July 12, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Good in bed or a good talker?

Seems people prefer communication. According to a new survey, almost 88% of women and nearly 73% of men said they preferred their partner to be a great communicator over being great in bed.

At first you think WHAT!?!?!  I think once it settles in this is an pretty accurate survey. Like when you eat, you first eat with you eyes. In the same way, before you hop in the sack. You BOTH need to spit some game to get it there. What do you think?

Check out the full survey by clicking here.

