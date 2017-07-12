Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant???

Does Barbie have a bun in the oven?

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

All it took was a single baby emoji tweeted from @NickiMinaj to her 21 million followers. In a little over 12 hours, the post has already racked up nearly 10,000 retweets, 30,000 likes and tons of speculation.

Nicki fed into the fan furor by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked, “BABY ON THE WAY?” and another that read, “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”

Nicki doesn’t have any kids. She was most recently romantically linked to Nas, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they’ve had some “sleepovers.”